CCU football coach under national spotlight

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina's Head Football Coach, Joe Moglia, has been getting some national attention recently.

The buzz around who may be noticing Coach Moglia's success at Coastal Carolina University has some fans on campus thinking he may leave, but Coach Moglia says that's the last thing on his mind right now.

"Right now, one hundred percent of my thought is focused on what we need to do in the playoffs," Moglia explained.

Moglia lead the Chanticleers to their 11-1 season, landing them at the No. 7 seed in the FCS playoffs.

Despite the team's growing success after Moglia took over three years ago, he says since he's been coach, he's had the same goal.

"Winning is a critical part of that, but what we are really trying to do is give the type of effort that everybody associated with the university is going to be proud of," Moglia said.

When asked if he thought he's reached that goal, Moglia replied, "I feel very, very strongly about that. I hope the community feels very strongly about that. I certainly believe our school does. Our guys have worked very, very, very hard to get where we are."

Moglia coached football before tackling Wall Street, where he became the CEO of brokerage firm TD Ameritrade. His transition back to football at CCU has plenty to do with what he says the two have in common.

"Whether you're in Wall Street, whether you're in football, the most important decisions you make are on people. You need to have a well thought out strategy admission, that your people can execute. And you've got to be able to handle yourself under stress and pressure," Moglia stated.

Reporters and journalists from all over are contacting Moglia; the ?The Wall Street Journal?'s Matthew Futterman, highlighted Moglia's success at Coastal in a recently article. Futterman even suggests Moglia should be the next coach of the New York Jets.

With word of his ability to turn a team around spreading, fans on CCU's campus are torn.

"No, he loves this place way to much. He's invested too much in the team here to leave," CCU junior Joshua Salters said.

Another student, Milley Mendoza, felt the opposite.

"I think he'll leave, like why wouldn't you want to leave? To go, you know....why wouldn't you?" Mendoza asked.

After speaking with Moglia on the sidelines Tuesday afternoon, at this point in time, one thing is clear:

"Frankly, I think my team, my president, my family would look at me and say, yeah, you kind of have to take that job, but it would take that kind of a job before I would even consider leaving Coastal," Moglia stressed.

Though the team has won the home field advantage at Brooks Stadium for this weekend's game, Coach Moglia is reminding players a great team wins at home and away, and the match up against Richmond won't be an easy win.

"We've got to be really disciplined in terms of what we do on defense. There are certain things we didn't do particularly well last game that we've got to improve upon. I think that's an important part of it and we've got to make some important plays on special teams. If we do those things, and do that well, and our guys learn and understand what their roles are going to be going into the game, then, hopefully we take care of business on Saturday," Moglia said.