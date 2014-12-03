Florence Christmas tree dons 5K lights

The tree in Florence is about 25 feet high.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florentines gathered Tuesday to light the official Christmas tree in Florence.

The tree was planted about eight years ago and stands about 25 feet tall. Organizers covered the tree in more than 5,000 lights.

The tree is a Leyland Cypress Tree and came from a farm in Darlington.

City leaders say the event is about remembering what this holiday season is about.

A choir sang and Santa made an appearance to take Christmas wish lists.

