Chants win in-state battle against Bulldogs

Courtesy: CCU Media Relations

CONWAY – Fueled by 42 total rebounds for a plus-13 advantage on the boards and nine 3-pointers the Coastal Carolina men's basketball team dispatched in-state foe South Carolina State 66-52 Tuesday evening inside The HTC Center.

Coastal's dominate performance on the glass was directed by Badou Diagne's 11-rebound effort, while Josh Cameron led the way in threes with four. Diagne also scored 14 points, marking his second double-double of the season. Cameron matched Diagne's scoring output with 14 of his own on 5-of-9 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from deep.



CCU improved to 5-2 overall with the victory, while SC State dropped to 1-5. The teams will meet again on Dec. 14 in Orangeburg.

Coastal finished the contest connecting on 24-of-49 attempts for a 49.0 field goal percentage, while SC State was 17-of-55 (30.9 percent) from the floor. The Chanticleers also outscored the Bulldogs 24-10 in the paint.



The Chants next travel to SEC foe Auburn on Friday, Dec. 5 for an 8:00 p.m. (CT) tipoff. The game can be viewed live on FSN – South.