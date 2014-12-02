Officials locate Mt. Pleasant child, father in NC

An Amber Alert has been issued for a child from the Mt. Pleasant area.

SC (WMBF) - The Amber Alert for a 3-year-old boy following a domestic dispute in Mount Pleasant has been canceled.

Jude Ramirez and his father were found in North Carolina. Police say Ramirez is safe and the suspect is in custody.

An Amber Alert was issued by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.