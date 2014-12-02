Rescue crews respond to victim shot in leg at Murrells Inlet bar

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Police and rescue crews responded to a victim who was shot in the leg Tuesday night.

There is no alarm or threat of a suspect, said Corporal Johnson with the Horry County Police Department.

A man was taken to a hospital after he told police he had been shot in the leg.

Rescue crews responded to the Blue Marlin Bar and Grill on Atlantic Avenue for the incident, said Captain Jerry Howerton with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department.

