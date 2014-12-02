CCU lights holiday tree - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU lights holiday tree

CCU Holiday Tree CCU Holiday Tree
CCU lit its holiday tree Tuesday evening. CCU lit its holiday tree Tuesday evening.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A tree lighting ceremony was held Tuesday at Coastal Carolina University.

Students, faculty and staff attended the event in Blanton Park.

The tree donned many lights and was topped with a star.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly