Troopers respond to crash in Aynor - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Troopers respond to crash in Aynor

. .

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - Rescue crews responded to an accident after a vehicle turned over into a field Tuesday.

The accident happened on Vaught Road at around 5:35 p.m., according to Trooper Jones with Highway Patrol.

The driver and passenger were wearing seat belts and had minor injuries, according to officials.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly