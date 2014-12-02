Darlington man charged with distributing crack cocaine

King was arrested by Darlington deputies and charged with multiple crimes

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington man has been charged with multiple crimes, to include distributing crack cocaine.





Shanard Keondre King, 22, was arrested following a search by deputies on Tuesday, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said approximately $20,000 worth of stolen goods at this residence, crack cocaine, and cocaine were seized.

King has been charged with four counts distribution of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, and three counts of possession of stolen goods.

