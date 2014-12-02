Public Art Initiative to hold reception for city sculpture project

The Public Art Initiative (PAI) invites the public to a reception in honor of “The Goddess of the Sea” (Source: Public Art Initiative).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Public Art Initiative (PAI) invites the public to a reception in honor of “The Goddess of the Sea,” on December 10, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The PAI is an adjunct to the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation whose goal is to establish an aesthetic environment in downtown Myrtle Beach and to develop a public art program for the city.

The PAI's current inaugural project is “The Goddess of the Sea”, a sculpture by Lewis, DE artist, Kristen Visbal.

Phase one of the project has been completed, which is a six-foot clay model and digital scan.

Phase two will cost about $38,000. The phase will produce a 12-foot clay model and mold for the casting.

Phase three, the last stage of the project, costs approximately $80,000 and it will produce the finished bronze casting for installation which will cost about $118,000.

A local business man, Buz Plyer, developed the idea to place a public sculpture in Myrtle Beach, then the PAI began the campaign to raise money for the bronze casting.

The 6-foot-7-inch work will be enlarged to 12 feet and it portrays a mermaid and two dolphins in swirling water.

According to a press release from the PAI, “The Goddess of the Sea”, is the first procurement of the Myrtle Beach Downtown Public Art Initiative, created to commission the Goddess work and to reinvent the landscape of Myrtle Beach through art.”

The PAI encourages individuals and businesses to get involved in the project.

