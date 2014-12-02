20-year-old CCU student dies in Highway 544 crash

The family and friends of 20 year old, Katelynn Carbino, begin to cope with their loss after Carbino was killed on her way to class at Coastal Carolina University Tuesday afternoon.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old woman died in a crash at the intersection of Myrtle Ridge Road and Highway 544, officials confirmed.Katelynn Carbino, of Myrtle Beach, died following the accident, said Coroner Darris Fowler.The accident happened just after 3 p.m.Carbino was hit by a Mack truck when she tried to turn east onto the highway, according to Highway Patrol. Carbino was wearing a seat belt, troopers said.Christine Foley, a witness at the accident said, "When they were taking off her car to put it on the flatbed, you could see part of her car on the dump truck, she just had no chance, no chance at all, none."

Foley lives near Highway 544 she believes accidents are just too frequent at the intersection. "They run the red light up here all the time. People coming up this road right, they don't know, they see a green light, and they think it's okay to go, but cars are always running this red light all the time. There's accidents here all the time. It's a very bad intersection.

Carbino was a CCU student who loved art and her golden retriever, Cali.

An account has been started for the memorial of Katelynn Carbino. Patrons can send donations to Socastee High School or call Karen Thompson at 843-293-9026.