Students cuffed after writing about Ferguson in chalk on CCU campus

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Police confronted a group of Coastal Carolina University students last night as they were on campus, drawing and writing with chalk statements disapproving of the Grand Jury decision in the Michael Brown case.

No arrests were made, and no charges were filed, university officials said, but a photo of the students in handcuffs is circulating on social media.

The incident report from the CCU Department of Public Safety states: “Once at the location officers observed comments, several which were vulgar in nature, written in chalk on the sidewalks, call box, concrete benches and tables, lamp post bases and on the bridge connecting the Prince Lawn and Wall Building.”

The statements were disapproving of the recent Grand Jury decision not to indict Ferguson Police officer Darren Wilson for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown. That decision sparked ?several days of protests?, some of which turned violent, in Missouri and across the nation.

Police informed the three students of the proper channels to post communications on campus, according to the report, and all there were released at the scene “until a determination can be made regarding criminal charges.”

The report states that the chalk will be held in evidence until the Office of Student Conduct speaks to the students.

One of the students who was detained explained why they chose to write their messages on the campus at night.

"When you don't see people doing it and you are walking to class the next morning and you are like, oh when did this get here, it wasn't here yesterday? You know what I mean? Just knowing that you don't know who did it but there's people out there that care," Jillian Ditch said. "We don't have to stand out here with signs in your face about it, you know what I mean? We're gonna write this on there for you to take or throw away as you walk to class."

On Tuesday, the Facebook page “Coastal Carolina Student Union,” which is not officially affiliated with CCU, posted photos from Monday night's incident, as well as tweets in support of the students' actions.

One post states: “Clarification that it is not vandalism or destruction of property- It's sidewalk chalk. Hence no arrests or citations being issued. The only people who have used force and questionable policies were #CCUPolice”

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.