2 people taken to hospital after armed robbery at Kangaroo Express

Image from the scene of the robbery. Source: Damon Cutno

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were taken to the hospital after an armed robbery in Horry County Monday night, according to officials.

Horry County police responded to the Kangaroo located on Waccamaw Boulevard in Myrtle Beach around 11:30 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery and possible stabbing.

A victim said that while she was driving on Waccamaw Boulevard, she was struck in the rear of her vehicle by another vehicle.

She told police she stopped her car thinking it was a simple traffic accident when the suspect walked to the driver's door window with a knife in hand demanding her money, according to the police report.

After telling the suspect that she didn't have any money, the suspect cut her on the top of one of her wrists before her boyfriend leaned across the vehicle to take the knife when he was stabbed also.

The suspect was described as a black male, with bushy eyebrows wearing a hoodie, a winter beanie type hat, and driving a small, green sedan that was last seen heading east on Waccamaw Boulevard.

The victims then pulled in to the Kangaroo and went inside to call for help.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for injuries.

