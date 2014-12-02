Goldfinch and Hillcrest to host Christmas Luminary Candlelight Service

The 18th Annual Christmas Luminary Candlelight Service is open to the public where guests will light candles to honor the memory of loved ones.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Goldfinch Funeral Homes and Hillcrest Cemetery will host their 18th Annual Christmas Luminary Candlelight Service at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Hillcrest Cemetery.

The event is open to the public where guests will light candles to honor the memory of loved ones.

Luminaries will be placed around the cemetery, as well as around the lake, and along the street.

If you do not have a luminary for your loved one, a staff member will be able to provide one for you.

Those attending are encouraged to bring nonperishable foods to refreshment tents for Churches Assisting People.

The Hillcrest Cemetery is located at 1000 S. Carolina 544 in Conway.

For more information, call Hillcrest Cemetery at (843) 347-4909 or Goldfinch Funeral Homes at (843) 248-4211

