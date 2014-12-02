CCU offers free 'Carol Call-In' line

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – If you need a quick dose of holiday spirit today, you can call Coastal Carolina University for a live, over-the-phone carol.

The 2nd Annual Carol Call-In line is live from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Wednesday. If you call the Chant 411 info line at 843-234-3411, a group of friendly CCU carolers will serenade you over the phone.

The selection includes traditional carols, such as Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, more modern favorites like Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree and Jungle Bell Rock, and even The Dreidel Song.

See the full list on their Facebook post here: https://www.facebook.com/CoastalCarolinaUniversity/photos/a.634827086540410.1073741858.111446908878433/856327921056991/?type=1&theater

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.