HCFR battles fire at New South Lumber Yard Tuesday morning

By Mandy Noell, Reporter
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue battled a fire at the New South Lumber Company yard off Clay Pond Road early Tuesday morning.

Brian VanAernem with HCFR said crews were able to contain the fire, which started sometime around 5 a.m., in a saw dust collection unit connected to one of the buildings.

Saw dust is highly flammable, VanAernem said, and firefighters manually removed bags of the dust to make sure the fire didn't spread.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

