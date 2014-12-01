Alleged gunman on the loose after sixth Chinese restaurant robbed

he suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'7” in height, with a slim build. The suspect was wearing blue jeans, black hoodie sweatshirt, and had a red bandana covering his face

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The fourth Chinese restaurant in Georgetown County has been robbed within 10 days, according to officials.

The alleged gunman is on the run, authorities say. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'7” in height, with a slim build. The suspect was wearing blue jeans, black hoodie sweatshirt, and had a red bandana covering his face, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

The description for the suspect is the same for a total of five armed robberies, including one in Horry County. Another armed robbery was reported in October, which also fits the description of the suspect.

The five robberies reported in Georgetown County:

China Wok on Pawleys Island

China Wok on Willbrook Boulevard in Litchfield

China Chef located at 756 Mink Avenue

Lucky Panda Restaurant in Murrells Inlet

The armed robbery happened at the China Chef, located at 760 Mink Avenue, in Murrells Inlet at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Anyone who has any information on the identity of the suspect or any information about the robbery is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5101.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY; not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.

