Funeral arrangements made for Horry teen shot in mall parking lot

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been made for an Horry County 17-year-old girl who was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Myrtle Beach Mall.

Rachel Nicole Lewis was shot in the parking lot of the mall, officials said. She was taken to a nearby hospital by emergency responders where she died from injuries just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

NC man charged in shooting death of Conway teen

Zackary Floyd, 20, was charged with involuntary manslaughter following the incident, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Rachel was in the 11th grade student at Conway High School.

She loved animals, art and her beloved pet Rosie, her obituary stated.

