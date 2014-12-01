Highway 9 reopens after car hits water-filled ditch - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Highway 9 reopens after car hits water-filled ditch

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Highway 9, in Longs, reopened Monday night after a reported drunk driver drove a car into a ditch full of water, said Trooper Jones with the Highway Patrol. 

The accident happened near the former H.B. Spokes bar at around 8:52 p.m., according to Highway Patrol. 

