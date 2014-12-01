Greg Duckworth takes oath of office in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (NEWS RELEASE) - During the December 1, 2014 meeting of the North Myrtle Beach City Council, Greg Duckworth took his oath of office as a member of the South Carolina House representing District 104.

While Greg's wife, Crissy, held a Bible, North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley administered the oath of office to Greg, who was also a three-term member of the North Myrtle Beach City Council.

The first regular session of the 121st South Carolina General Assembly will convene on January 13, 2015.