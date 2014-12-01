Prep work begins for Glenns Bay Road widening

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The clearing process began Monday to prep for the widening of Glenns Bay Road.

Later this month or next, the work will start to move all the utilities and road signs, according to SCDOT. Crews say they are planning to do most of the work overnight, to try and minimize as much hassle for drivers as possible. Entrances and exits to local businesses will not be blocked during business hours.

Residents in the area say getting on or off of Glenns Bay can be very dangerous, but there's also no way of getting around it. “It's dangerous, number one,” says Al Farina, a resident of Southbridge. “A development like this, nearly 475 families, I believe. Something happens, how's the ambulance supposed to come in here? Or how is the fire department going to come in here? It's just, you don't want to think about those things. You start going back and thinking of those things, and say, ‘What am I doing here?'”

But residents also say they are keeping their eyes on the prize of the final result. When all is said and done, Glenns Bay will be widened to three lanes, including a center turn lane. There will be five lanes near 17 Bypass. The plans also call for reconstructing the interchange so that drivers will not have to stop on 17 Bypass. County leaders say it will work like a smaller version of the Backgate. Sidewalks will also be constructed.

“The end results, it will work out beautiful. But you have to have that patience to wait until then. And I think, basically, I'm looking forward to it,” says Farina.

Once the actual utility and construction works starts, drivers will need to have a little more patience or an alternate route in mind. If you really wish to avoid the area all together when the heavy-duty construction work starts, you would have to use 17 Business or 707 and connect with either Garden City Connector, Mcdowell Shortcut Road, or Dick Pond Road.

The Glenns Bay Road Widening Project is one of the last few remaining projects from the RIDE II initiative and the riding on a penny sales tax. The project is expected to cost $80 million and is slated to finish in the Fall of 2017.

