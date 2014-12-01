Crash closes lanes on Highway 17 near backgate - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crash closes lanes on Highway 17 near backgate

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An accident, north of the backgate, has caused lane closures on Highway 17.

The accident was reported at around 4:45 p.m. Monday by the SCDOT.

Two northbound lanes closed as emergency crews worked the accident, according to SCDOT.

