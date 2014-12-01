Road construction causes stacked traffic on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Traffic was stacked for miles Monday when the right lane of Interstate 95, near Exit 170, closed.

Road crews were working on the roads, according to SCDOT.

The congestion was between 4 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 to Marion and Myrtle Beach and 5 miles south of Exit 181A-South Carolina 38 Eastbound to Marion.

