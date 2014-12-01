Georgetown County law officials to train at firing range - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown County law officials to train at firing range

GEORGETOWN, SC (NEWS RELEASE) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office would like to notify the public that the county firing range located off of Browns Ferry Road will be closed for law enforcement training from December 1 until December 3, 2014.

