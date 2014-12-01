Police: 3 suspects rob man of car at Florence car wash

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Three suspects are on the loose after police say they robbed a man and took his car.

The suspects are described as black males wearing dark clothes, according to Major Raines with the Florence Police Department. One of the suspects is described as being light-skinned and in the 18-25 age range.

The incident happened November 30 at around 10:30 p.m. at the TV Road car wash on North Irby Street, according to police.

The victim was washing his car when three black males approached him, police say. The suspects took the victim's phone before taking off in the victim's car - a 2000 gold Lincoln SLS with Washington, D.C. tags. The license plate number is ED 6781.

Call Florence City police at 665-3191, if you have any information.

