Mayor of McColl in Marlboro County charged with DUI

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The mayor of the Marlboro County Town of McColl, George Ray Grier, was arrested Saturday night for driving under the influence, according to Lance Corporal Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Jones said a trooper pulled Grier over in his 2003 Cadillac on High Street in McColl and took him to the Marlboro County Detention Center where he was booked after he refused to blow into the breathalyzer.

Grier was released Sunday on a $997 personal recognizance bond, according to the detention center.

