RCSO: Man charged with murder after fatally stabbing mother and brother

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Billy Jackson, 47, has been charged with murder after fatally stabbing his mother and brother in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene Wednesday to find Gary Jackson, 54, of Saint Pauls, NC deceased. Elise Jackson, 75, also of Saint Pauls, NC was taken to a hospital where she died a short time later.

The sheriff's office does not know why Billy Jackson stabbed his mother and brother to death. He has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and is incarcerated at the Robeson County Detention Center.

