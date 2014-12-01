RCSO arrests man in connection with triple homicide

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Deputies from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 22-year-old Casey Locklear with three counts of first degree murder on Friday.Locklear is being charged for the deaths of three people, after a shooting Sunday evening in Robeson County.

Police responded behind McLeod Drive in a wooded swamp area at 10:13 p.m. to find John Freeman, 43, and Teddy Maynor, 34, both of Maxton deceased at the scene, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Mitch Oxendine, 35, of Pembroke, was taken to a hospital for treatment but died upon arrival.



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.



