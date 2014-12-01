Tips for staying safe on Cyber Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On this Cyber Monday, you will see deals on just about any website, but experts say use caution.

“You'll see these deals that look really really really good,” said Kathy Graham with the Better Business Bureau. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

Graham says every shopper should stay on their toes and use common sense with any purchase they make this year. People are always waiting to prey on any misstep a shopper makes.

Her first piece of advice: make sure you know what you are signing up for when you buy something from a website.

"Everybody just checks the box and moves on,” she said. “You really do need to read that because you don't know where your personal information is going to go."

Experts always advise you read the terms and conditions because companies often sell your information to advertisers.

Another thing to always check for is make sure the web address says "https" when making a purchase. If it doesn't, you may be giving your information to just about anybody.

Also, always make your purchase as credit, even if you are using a debit card.

"If you use it as debit, that money is gone, if you use it as credit you can dispute it, should something arise,” said Graham.

Shoppers should also always keep track of their purchases. The BBB suggests you print out all receipts and keep track of the ones you don't receive.

"That way you can make track to make sure you received because sometimes if you're ordering from multiple sites you might forget what did I order from where,” Graham said.

Finally, while it may sound like common sense, always check your bank account. You never know if someone has your information and is testing to see if you notice.

"They'll do like 3 dollars and 40 cents and then they'll do something for 12 dollars, to see how it takes you until you notice."

