MBREDC names Jim Moore as new President & CEO

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Officials from the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation announced their decision to hire Jim Moore as the organization's new President and CEO. Moore will begin his duties after the first of the year, according to a release.

“We are thrilled to have Jim join the EDC, as the new President and CEO. We feel that his experience and insight will be a great addition to our organization,” said Fred Richardson, MBREDC Board Chairman.

As President and CEO, Moore will focus on leading business recruitment efforts, existing industry development and growing the organization's private sector membership. Moore brings more than 20 years of economic development experience to his new position with the MBREDC.

Economic development is a passion that Moore holds close to his heart. Moore opened up about his decision to get into the industry. He mentioned it started in college when his father was diagnosed with cancer.

He said he realized he wanted to help other people, to give something back.

“By creating jobs…those hundred new jobs could be for people with lower-paying jobs, or no job at all,” said Moore.

Moore has mentioned that he wants to help grow the Grand Strand from a beach destination to a business destination.

“Over time, people have come to understand you go to vacation there. Well, you can also live here, do business here,” he explained.

Quality of life, lower taxes, production rates, and utility costs are all selling points he plans to use to bring businesses to the beach.

Moore's first day will be January 5, 2015.

