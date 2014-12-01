Helmet cam captures electrical pole fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An electrical pole fire was caught on a helmet camera Friday at 21st Avenue North and Oak Street in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Convention Center was on a generator power until power to the pole was restored by Santee Cooper, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department's Facebook page.

The electrical pole took two hours to repair.

The cause has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.