SC marks Winter Weather Awareness Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Emergency officials are kicking off winter weather awareness week in South Carolina.
State Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson is joining Adjutant General Robert Livingston and troopers, fire officials, highway workers and forecasters at a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday to discuss South Carolina's preparations for possible snow and ice.
Gov. Nikki Haley declared this week Winter Weather Awareness week in South Carolina. The National Weather Service is joining state officials with winter weather tips and advice during the week.
An ice storm hammered western and southern parts of South Carolina last February, causing $260 million in damage and leaving more than 350,000 customers without power.
