Agents to answer ACA questions in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Starting Monday through Thursday, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina will have an RV parked outside Doctors Care at 1220 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. where agents will be available to help anyone review and sign up for insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act.



If you don't have insurance through your employer and you're not enrolled or qualify for Medicare or Medicaid, this is the time to be signing up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.



This year, if you do not sign up by February 15, you have to pay a fine of two percent of your income or $325 dollars per adult and $162 per child, whichever amount is greater.



There is still more than half a million people in South Carolina who do not have insurance, so insurance agencies are expecting a massive response. The BlueCross BlueShield agents will ask you some questions to get a good understanding of your situation. Then they will review options with you to help you make a decision on what plan is best for you and your family based on your healthcare needs and budget.

And if you cannot get out to the RV this week, local help is still available. You just have to go to healthcare.gov, click on the "Find Local Help" tab, then type in your zip code. A list of groups and agents certified to help in your area will pop up.



