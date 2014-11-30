Family of four displaced after house fire in Green Sea

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A family of four has been displaced due to a fire at their home in Green Sea.

Crews with the Horry County Fire Rescue arrived at the home on Grainger Circle around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, according to HCFR Asst. Chief Justin Gibbins.

HCFR determined the caused as being a faulty flue on a wood burning stove.

Two adults and two children have been displaced and are being assisted by The American Red Cross.

