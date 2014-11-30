BCSO: Man wanted in connection to shooting

Deontray Tremel Bryant, 27, of Ash, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to the sheriff's office. (Source: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit are searching for a man wanted for shooting another early Sunday morning in Shallotte.

Deontray Tremel Bryant, 27, of Ash, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Remedy's Lounge. The victim was treated at Brunswick Novant Medical Center and later released into the custody of Brunswick County Sheriff's Office for an earlier, unrelated charge, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident or as to the whereabouts of Bryant is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (910) 253-2777 or call 911.

