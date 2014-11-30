Investigation underway for a Saturday morning shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is injured after shots were fired at Brandywine South Apartments off of 20th Avenue South and Rosemary Street Saturday morning.Around 4 a.m., two officers from the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the Grand Strand Regional Hospital in reference to a shooting victim.

The report also stated that at the time of the incident, a Crime Scene Officer went to the apartments complex and found five shell casings in the road.

According to the police report, a suspect denied firing a gun or being in possession of weapons.

The suspect stated he was contacted by a friend to meet him at the Waffle House located at 29th Avenue South, but the suspect wanted to meet at the Brandywine South Apartments because he used to have an aunt that lived there and it was also a good "landmark."

The suspect stated that he parked his car and walked over to the other side to see if his friend had made it there when he was approached by an unknown man who asked if he had heard something, according to the police report.

The Crime Scene Officer walked with the suspect to his car, where he hesitated to open his car door. The officer noticed a bag with unknown contents lying on the rear passenger seat, according to the police report.

The report also stated, the two officers working the case advised that the friend of the suspect got into an altercation with the subjects who did the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation and information will be updated as it becomes available.

If you have any more information about this, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department by calling (843) 918-1382.

