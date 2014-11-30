One woman displaced after Loris house fire

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - One person is without a home after a house fire in Loris Saturday night.

The Loris Fire Department and Horry County Fire rescue worked together to quench the flames on Woodyard Bay Road.

Justin Gibbons, the Horry County Fire Rescue's Assistant Chief, told WMBF the fire started around 11:30 Saturday night.

Chief Gibbons said the woman who lived in the home with her three cats did not suffer any injuries and is now getting help from The American Red Cross.

The causes of the fire is still under investigation.

