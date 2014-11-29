Two from Pee Dee killed in crash on I-20

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -Two people from the Pee Dee died in a crash Friday night around 7:20 p.m. on I-20 East in Kershaw County.

Tiffany Bethea, 28, of Marlboro County and Jamie Fludd, 21, of Marion County were killed in the crash.

According to Highway Patrol, Bethea and Fludd were traveling in a 1999 Saturn when the car went off the road, overcorrected, struck a guardrail and was struck by a 1994 Honda.

The driver of the 1994 Honda was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Everyone was wearing seat belts.

Troopers say there will not be any charges in the crash.

