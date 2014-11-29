Found: DCSO locate missing woman

Thanks for all who helped spread the word to help locate her. (Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff's Office has located a missing woman.

Stacy Ellison, 47, has been found and is being treated at a local hospital for an illness.

Thanks for all who helped spread the word to help locate her.

