Local Christmas tree farm seeing success after Thanksgiving

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - If you take a trip down to Booth's Christmas Tree Farm in Conway, you'll see everyone is in the holiday spirit.

Kids are running around, parents are documenting every moment, and even the dogs are getting in on the fun.

While everyone is there to get a fresh, new Christmas tree, the memories are why everyone is really there.

"I think people are looking for a tradition that they can start with their families and cutting down a Christmas tree is a good family tradition,” said Lauren Booth, co-owner and granddaughter of the man who founded the farm.

“It's more warm and cozy of a tradition when we can bring some warm coco and have a little picnic out here and pick a tree," added Melissa Jednat, who came to pick a tree with her family.

The farm is in its 52nd year, and never has business been so good. Years ago the recession hit Booth's hard, but in the past few years people can't get enough of the real Christmas trees.

"I call it 'Green Friday' because we're selling real Christmas trees to customers,” Booth laughed.

She said the farm's recent success can be because of a few things. People have more money to spend, the farm has kept up with technology, and it is even catering to visitors.

"They don't think that the South Carolina grown Christmas trees are actually Christmas trees because they are used to a fur or spruce so we have to import a good bit of Frazier furs,” Booth said.

Those aren't the only reasons according to Booth, though. She said it all goes back to families wanting Christmas memories and traditions.

"They let all the kids have a turn sawing it and that feeling that they actually cut their own Christmas tree kind of helps them feel like it's a good tradition,” she added.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.