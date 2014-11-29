Dunes Dental Services offering free oral cancer screenings

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Close to 43,250 Americans will be diagnosed with oral or pharyngeal cancer this year, according to the Dunes Dental Services. It will cause over 8,000 deaths because of late stage detection.

The Dunes Dental Services is offering free oral cancer screenings to the public. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments can be made by calling (843) 215-2140.

Dunes Dental Services is passionate about raising awareness for oral cancer and said that early detection can save a life.

