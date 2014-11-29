Two people displaced after fire burns home in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people have been displaced after their Conway home caught on fire Saturday afternoon, according to HCFR Asst. Chief Justin Gibbins.

Crews with the Horry County Fire Rescue battled a house fire on Highway 548 in Juniper Bay just before 2 p.m.

Chief Gibbins said that a resident of the home was raking leaves when they caught on fire and extended to the home.

Crews quickly knocked the bulk of the fire down and were on the scene for extensive overhaul.

Two adults were displaced and are being assisted by The American Red Cross, according to Chief Gibbins.

No injuries were reported but the house is at a total loss.

