Conway Police: Fraud suspect sought

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - One person is wanted by the Conway Police Department for presenting a fraudulent check at the Walmart on Church Street.

According to police, the suspect used the victim's checking account number at the Walmart on Saturday, November 22.

Video surveillance showed the suspect and a possible vehicle that was used to leave the scene.

Police are asking for anyone with any information concerning the incident or the suspect pictured to contact the Conway Police Department by calling (843) 248-1790.

