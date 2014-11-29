Police continue to investigate deadly Loris shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A deadly shooting took place early Saturday morning in Loris, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.

Hendrick said the victim has been identified as 24 year old Dewuane Chris Douglas. According to the deputy coroner, he was shot multiple times inside a home on Spring Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

While police search for a suspect, the family is still searching for their own answers. The gunshots shattered the silence of the family's home early Saturday morning. Contina Graham explained her nephew, Douglas, lived with her and her small children.

“I thought something fell in the house…when I jumped out of bed all I could hear was the bullets,” recalled Graham.

Five children were also inside sleeping, Graham said.

When she opened her bedroom door, she found her nephew Dewuane Douglas bleeding on the floor. She does not know who was in the house with him, or who could have pulled the trigger.

“I don't know….why him? Why they did it to him, to anyone? My kids were in the house,” she said.

Friends and relatives stopped by the family's home on Monday morning. They remember Douglas as a ‘sweet, kind person who was always smiling.'

Horry County Police investigators are still seeking information on this ongoing homicide investigation.