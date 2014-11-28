Pedestrian hit by vehicle while crossing busy Myrtle Beach intersection

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The intersection of Mister Joe White and Highway 17 was closed Friday night after a man was hit by a car.

The pedestrian was hit while trying to cross Highway 17, Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Gwyer said.

The accident happened just after 9 p.m., according to Highway Patrol.

The man was injured and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue crews from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the accident.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.