2 people displaced after fire burns mobile home in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people are displaced after a fire ravaged a mobile home in Conway on Friday night.

Horry County fire crews, with the help from the Conway Fire Department, responded to the call at the Gale Acres Mobile Home Park, HCFR Chief Justin Gibbins confirmed.

Crews arrived to find flames burning about 25 percent of the mobile home on Willow Drive, Gibbins said.

No one was hurt. The Red Cross is assisting the family, Gibbins said.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews have determined an "electrical malfunction in a space heater" to be the cause of the fire, Gibbins said.

