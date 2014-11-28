Crash closes southbound Highway 17

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - All lanes are closed following a crash near Coventry Boulevard on Highway 17 in the southbound lanes. The accident is located south of Palmetto Point.

Emergency crews and Highway Patrol responded to the accident, which was reported at 3:55 p.m. Friday, according to SCHP.

Injuries have been reported.



