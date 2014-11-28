Shoppers enjoy big-box Black Friday, businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – People at the mall on Black Friday are there to score deals. Still many say they will shop on Small Business Saturday. As far as Black Friday goes, some do it for tradition.



“I've always gone out on Black Friday," says shopper Carolyn Bishop.



Some do it to get all their holiday shopping out of the way. With prices slashed 50, 60, even sometimes 70 percent off, it's no wonder why. But there is a dark side to Black Friday for some shoppers.



“It was, everybody was after the shoes,” Bishop recalls. “The $19.99 shoes. So, it was a mad house, it was a mad house.





Department stores can be fraught with peril on Black Friday.



So if fighting off another shopper for a size of 7s for a good deal isn't up your alley, you've got plenty of other options, like sticking with smaller local businesses.



You'll still get the steals, but with less of a crowd.



As small businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday, the city has designated the weekend Myrtle Beach Shopping Days. Rules are relaxed, so businesses can open up shop on the sidewalks.



For small businesses fighting for your holiday spending dollars with big-brands that can afford big marketing campaigns, it gives them the ability to visually advertise.





People who drive past know there's a special sale at a business they might not have noticed otherwise.



"It kind of puts the focus on us,” says Daniel Brass, the owner of Black Dog Running Company. “I think a lot of the focus of holiday shopping is on the bigger box stores, the malls, the bigger retail outlets. So for us it gets that individual focus."



Wherever you plan to shop, big box and local businesses rely heavily on holiday revenue. That's especially true in our area since business slows down this time of year and locals are generating most of the business.



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

