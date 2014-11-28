Dillon wins third straight state title; Lake View takes second

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The Dillon Wildcats won their third consecutive SCHSL state championship on Friday, beating Newberry 49-27 in the Class 2A, Division I title game. The win also marks the first unbeaten season in Wildcat history as the team went 14-0.

Johnny Allen led the way with three touchdowns on the day while junior quarterback Avery McCall threw for a pair. Head coach Jackie Hayes pointed to Randall Davis' 99-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown as the turning point in the game. That put the Wildcats up three scores and Newberry never threatened since.

Meanwhile, the Lake View Wild Gators tried to get another state championship of its own on Friday, but fell short to defending champ Hunter-Kinard-Tyler by a 42-28 final. HKT jumped out in front in the first half, and the most Lake View could manage was to cut the lead down to eight early in the fourth quarter. It was the second state title appearance in the last four years by the Wild Gators.

