Holidays on the Boardwalk in Myrtle Beach kicks off

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Myrtle Beach's "Holidays on the Boardwalk" celebration is November 29 through December 27, at Plyler Park, on the Boardwalk and along Ocean Boulevard.

Events listed are available for all ages.

Enjoy Camel Rides each Saturday at Ninth Avenue North from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Musical groups from local schools, churches and bands will perform traditional holiday tunes every Saturday at various times and locations. For more information, visit www.myrtlebeachdowntown.com.

Here's the general schedule:

5:00 p.m., Saturday, November 29: "A Blue Christmas" with Elvis at Ninth Avenue North

6:00 p.m., Saturday, November 29: Lighting of the Boardwalk festivities, with the lights coming on at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy free hot chocolate, cookies and holiday music.

7:00 p.m., Friday, December 12: Sidewalk Prophets concert at Ground Zero - see www.MyGroundZero.com for more details

8:00 p.m., Saturday, December 13: Christmas in Dixie at the Bowery - More information at www.theBowery.com

Sunday, December 21: Community Candlelight Caroling - Everyone is invited to join with local churches for this night of holiday caroling by candlelight.

