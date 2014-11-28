NMB accepts applications for citizens academy

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach will be accepting applications for the 2015 Citizens Academy until December 22 at 5 p.m.

The first meeting for this free academy will be held on January 15 at 3 p.m. at the City Hall. Interested participants should be present. The academy will reveal information about the NMB government and will include tours of key city facilities.

The schedule for NMB Citizen Academy meetings are below:

January 15, 3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. – Focus on City Manager, Legislative, Administrative and Legal divisions and current issues facing the City. The meeting will include a tour of the City's public safety facility.

January 22, 3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. – Focus on Public Works Department – water, wastewater, streets, storm water, and sanitation. Includes tour of pump station and water tank facilities at Little River Neck Road and tour of water tank facility at Main Street.

January 29, 3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. – Continued focus on Public Works Department – water, wastewater, streets, storm water, and sanitation. Includes tour of the solid waste transfer station and waste water treatment plant.

February 5, 3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. – Focus on Parks & Recreation Department – athletics, sports tourism, grounds maintenance, programs, events, Aquatics & Fitness Center, Keep North Myrtle Beach Beautiful, beach services. Incudes a tour of the Aquatic & Fitness Center.

February 12, 3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. – Continued focus on Parks & Recreation Department – athletics, sports tourism, grounds maintenance, programs, events, Aquatics & Fitness Center, Keep North Myrtle Beach Beautiful, beach services. Incudes a tour of NMB Park & Sports Complex.

February 19, 3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. – Focus on Planning & Zoning, Human Resources, Support Services, Finance and Information Technology Departments.

March 16, 7:00 p.m. – Graduation Ceremony at City Council Meeting.

For more information, contact City Clerk Merideth Smith mjsmith@nmb.us

